At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a collision with a tree was reported to emergency responders in Guymon. The incident was in the 100 block of North Lelia Street. EMS Director Spencer Leiter confirmed the driver of the vehicle did not require transport.
Tree stops runaway minivan
