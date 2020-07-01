Audrey Marshall was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Lackland Air Force Base. She lived in Bossier City, La. on Barksdale Air Force Base before moving to Guymon. Marshall went to Kindergarten at Salyer. Yet again, she and her family moved to Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu. There, she played basketball on an all-boys team and was involved in an after school program called Kama’aina Kids. Then, she and her family returned back to Guymon. She went to school in Guymon from the third grade until she graduated high school. Marshall was very busy all year round with playing sports and traveling. She played Kids, Inc., Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), Mid America Youth Basketball (MAYB), and played on local traveling teams. In high school, she played volleyball, soccer, cheerleading, ran track, and of course, played basketball. While she played basketball in high school, she played in the K101 Classic Bowl and an area All-Star showcase game. She was also a two-sport scholar athlete. After high school, she attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) and played Division II basketball for two years. She graduated from OPSU in three years. Following college, Marshall moved to the Chicagoland area for four years. While she was there, she trained and coached at Illinois Basketball Academy. To nobody’s surprise, she and her husband returned back to Guymon, so they could both follow their passions— coaching, training, and building the youth. Coach Marshall coached basketball for Guymon in 2015 and coached volleyball in 2015-2016. Also, in 2016, she was an assistant coach for the OPSU women’s basketball team. She then took her passion and talents to the Texas County Family YMCA as the Program and Childcare Director; she also took part in assistant coaching the Guymon High School boys in 2017-2018. From there, she coached the Texhoma High School Lady Red Devils in 2019-2020. Coach Marshall is experienced and diverse, and her vision is the next level. Speaking with coach Marshall, it seems very apparent she takes pride in her ethics, morals, character, and the way she conducts her life. Although she loves coaching and training, she believes it doesn’t stop there. Everything she does is for, and because of, our youth.
During our interview Coach Marshall was asked several questions:
Tiffany Bohanan: "How old were you when you realized you were interested in being an athlete or sports in general? Why?"
Audrey Marshall: "I wanted to play in the WNBA ever since I started playing basketball and that was in the 1st grade. I knew once I broke my leg that my future wasn’t going to be in playing basketball though. I then, found love in training and coaching."
TB: "What has sports or being a coach taught you the most?"
AM: "It is all about the kids and teaching them life lessons. Sports and stuff are great, but in the long run its about teaching them about life."
TB: "What sets apart basketball from other sports?"
AM: "It’s indoors and is in a controlled environment. I love the arena feeling because its intimate. All eyes are closely on the game. You can play different roles offensively and defensively. You have to study your competitor."
TB: "Using 3 words what describes an athlete to you?"
AM: "Hungry, goal-driven, and non complacent."
TB: "Best advice you would give young athletes?"
AM: "Keep learning, learning, and learning. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. There is always something you can find to learn."
TB: "Strongest and weakest athletic ability?"
AM: "My strongest and weakest athletic ability would be communication. Also, one of my other strongest abilities would be my vision for the game."
TB: "Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?"
AM: "Depends on my husbands career, we both still want to be coaching and teaching. Honestly, it’s where God wants to lead me."
TB: "In the years to come, what changes would you like to see in sports as a whole?"
AM: "I would like to see more women leaders. I want to see women leading women. I don’t believe it should be harder for a women to get a certain position, if they are equally qualified or more qualified than a man."
TB: "What are you doing currently?"
AM: "I am assistant coaching for coach Hoff in Ulysses, Kan. He was one of the three high school basketball coaches that I played for."