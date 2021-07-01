The Guymon Tiger Athletic Department reminds athletes of the OSSAA Mandatory Athletic Dead Period.
In order for athletic department and athletes to abide by the rules of the OSSAA, Guymon Public Schools will not have any athletic activities during the time of June 26 through July 4.
During this time frame, students will not be allowed to use any school athletic facility in connection with an athletic activity governed by the OSSAA.
In addition, coaches may not have contact with any students in any athletic activity governed by the OSSAA for the purpose of coaching, training and instructing.
The Athletic Dead Period regulations pertain to all high school and junior high athletes and coaches.
When the Dead Period concludes, reminder the Tiger Football Team Camp will be kicking off for students in 7th grade through 12th grade and take place from July 12 through July 15. The camp will run from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will also be a Tiger Youth Football Camp from 12th and 15th for students in 3rd through 6th grade. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The Guymon Athletic Department has announced several new faces over the past couple of weeks. However, there is still positions available for those looking to get on the athletic track in career options. The Guymon Tigers are currently looking for an Athletic Trainer. More information can be obtained by reaching out to Andy Brown at andy.brown@guymontigers.com.
The Guymon High School Cheerleaders announced that two of their own have been named as 2021 UCA All-American Cheerleaders. A big congratulations is extended to Aaliyah and Victoria, two Guymon Tiger Cheerleaders.