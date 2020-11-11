Kylar Quintana is this week’s “Athlete of the Week.” Quintana is a senior at Texhoma High School and plays football and basketball and runs track. He is a slot receiver, cornerback and a punt returner for the Red Devils and excels in each position on the field. Quintana also succeeds in the classroom and is a straight “A” student.
He has played football since the third and fourth grade when he played Kids Inc. Quintana mentions, “My passion for playing football is winning!” He has learned many things from his football coaches at Texhoma like learning to be a leader and a hard worker and to never give up.
Quintana and the Red Devils played against Thomas-Fay-Custer for their shot at winning the district title game. He said, “playing against Thomas was rough and tough but we never quit. None of us dropped our heads and we were all in it. I wish we would have won.”
“My favorite college football team is the Oklahoma Sooners (OU), and Sterling Shepard is my all-time favorite player because he is a good receiver,” He mentioned.
Quintana plans on attending Oklahoma State University (OSU) after he graduates high school and wants to get his degree in computer science.
Quintana is one of those athletes every coach would love to have on their team. He is a leader on and off the field.