Rylan Johnson is this week’s “Athlete of the Week.” Johnson is a junior at Tyrone High School and plays football, basketball, baseball and runs track. He is a “A” and “B” student when it comes to his grades and has a grade point average (GPA) of 3.94.
Johnson has been playing football since the third grade in Kids Inc., and is now the running back and line backer for the Tyrone Bobcats. He mentioned, “The passion that I have for football comes from the culture of the team here at Tyrone. I moved from Guymon’s school to Tyrone’s and I enjoy playing for the coaches here.” He has got better at reading the offense and identifying the plays before they happen.
“I want to play football in college and get my degree in sports medicine,” Johnson said.
Johnson and the Tyrone Bobcats are in the playoffs and this weekend they play in the state semi finals against Mountain View-Gotebo on Friday night, December 4. Johnson is looking to help his team win and make as little mistakes as possible. He said, “It takes a team effort to win.”
Johnson is good academically and great in every sport he plays. He is a huge threat for the Tyrone Bobcats.