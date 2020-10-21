Brett Fields is this week’s “Athlete of the Week.” He attends Guymon High School and plays basketball, golf and runs cross country. Fields is an excellent student and athlete. He is a straight “A” student and has a grade point average (GPA) of a 4.0. Fields has been taking college classes since his sophomore year and will graduate with an associate’s from Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU). He has lettered in every sport that he has played since his freshman year.
Fields has run cross country since his freshman year. He mentioned, “I have learned that half of running is mental toughness from Coach Brown.” “I wanted to be a part of a sport that is winning and that is why I chose to run cross country. I wanted to compete for a ring, and now I have two,” Fields said.
When asked what he prefers to listen to while running, he said, “During practice we can’t listen to anything because we have to pay attention to the road or where we are going, but when I run on my own I like to listen to rap.”
Fields plans to attend Oklahoma State University (OSU) after he graduates high school to get a degree in computer software engineering.
Fields and the winning Guymon High School cross country team will go to regionals this Saturday, Oct. 24, in Norman, Okla., at the soccer complex. The races will start at 12 p.m.