Olivia Merry is this weeks “Athlete of the Week”. Merry is a junior at Texhoma High School and plays softball and pitches for the Texhoma/Goodwell (TG) softball team. She was born and raised in Texhoma and has always attended Texhoma schools.
Merry has played softball since she was three and started pitching at the age of eight. Merry is just as good in the classroom as she is on the field. Academically, she is at the top of her class and has one of the highest SAT scores at Texhoma High School and also makes good grades. So far this season, Merry has had 156 strike outs, a batting average of .390 and an earned run average (ERA) of .929.
Merry said, “I am really competitive and I fell in love with pitching because it makes me feel like I have control of the game.” When she was asked, “Who do you think will be or is the hardest opponent this year for the Lady Red Devils?” Merry said, “We have Apache coming up and they will definitely be pretty tough. The good-hitting teams that we face are always the hardest.” Merry loves where she is and loves playing for Coach Phillips. “I have learned a lot from playing under Coach Phillips, she has taught me many things like how to control myself on the field because I’m super competitive,” Merry said. Merry’s favorite softball team is the University of Oklahoma (OU), and her favorite pitchers that she has watched are Paige Parker and Paige Lowary. Merry also said, “I plan to play college ball. I would love to play for OU but since recruiting is a mess right now I’ll probably play for a JUCO school first.” Anybody would love to have Merry play for them. When talking to Coach Phillips about Merry, she said, “She is the best player on the field and has more talent than anybody else. She is the best player to come through Texhoma. She is the hardest worker.”