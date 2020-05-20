50 years ago today, on May 20th, 1970, the Guymon Daily Herald reported that Panhandle State College (now Oklahoma Panhandle State University) elected their newest members of the cheerleading squad.
The article read:
PSC Cheerleaders
Kathy Johnson of Fort Worth, Patti Vandergiff of Tulsa, Carolyn Stone of Guymon, Sue Winegarner of Springfield, Colo., Junnae Williams of Rolla, and Susanne Nichols of Goodwell were chosen Panhandle State College cheerleaders for 1970-71 in tryouts held recently. They were judged on spirit, enthusiasm, smile, jumps, preciseness of motion, general appearance, and group participation. Judges were former cheerleaders. Miss Johnson, a junior, was named head cheerleader.