2020 Guymon High School Sports Banquet

To recognize the achievements of Guymon High School athletes this past year, coaches from Guymon High School presented awards to their players through the screen. Each coach gave a presentation via video to announce the award winners for their respective categories in each sport. The award recipients for each team are as follows:
- Tiger Award – Ethan brooks
- Offensive MVP – Gannon Wallace
- Defensive MVP – Jose Gutierrez
- MVP – Carson Martinez
- Tiger Award – Yadira longoria
- Offensive MVP – Danica Portillo
- Defensive MVP – Saddie Beasley
- MVP – Macy Legrange
- Offensive MVP – Nevaeh Gonzalez
- Defensive MVP – Elizabeth Conner
- Tiger Award – Aaliyah Gutierrez
- Most Spirited Cheerleader – Aaliyah Gutierrez
- Most Valuable Cheerleader – Kendall Brown
- Four-Year Cheerleader – Vanessa Lucero
- Tiger Cheerleader of the Year – Jakara Devorce
- Girls’ Freshman Award – Faith Cruz
- Girls’ Most Improved – Tatum Curtis
- Girls’ Tiger Award – Yeraldy Ruiz
- Girls’ MVP – Lidya Sium
- Boys’ Freshman Award – Ethan White
- Boys’ Most Improved – Brett Fields
- Boys’ Most Improved – Jhonathan Guerrero
- Boys’ MVP – Mulubrehan Gebresilase
- Four-Year Runner – Isaac Olivas
- Best Hip-Hop Dancer – Daisy Chavez
- Best Jazz Dancer – Andrea Meza
- Best Kick Line Dancer – Abigail De La Garza
- Best Pom Dancer – Ambry Brooks
- Best Technique – Lauren El-Amoudi
- Rookie of the Year – Hannah Fuentes
- 100-Percent Award – Daisy Chavez
- Most Improved – Ashley Ramirez
- Most Valuable Dancer – Macie Houck
- Tiger Dance Award – Macie Houck
- Rookie of the Year – Yeraldy Ruiz
- Rookie of the Year – Angelique Andrews
- Tiger Award – Aaliyah Gutierrez
- Sixth-Man Award – Haeley Vasquez
- Defensive Player of the Year – Danica Portillo
- Offensive Player of the Year – Naomi Aragonez
- MVP – Johanna Quintero
- Tiger Award – Javier Garcia
- Most Improved – Brandon Coronado
- MVP – Brett Fields
- New Kid on the Block – Melanie Solis
- New Kid on the Block – Nathaniel Christian
- Tiger Award – Lauren El-Amoudi
- Most Valuable Swimmer – Ella Oblander
- Three-Sport Letterman – Aaliyah Gutierrez
- James O. Tuttle Award – Andre Martinez
- James O. Tuttle Award – Yuraldy Ruiz
- Coy Gibson Award – Samuel Oakes
- All-Around Male Athlete – Isaac Olivas
- All-Around Female Athlete – Johanna Quintero
Guymon Athletics also recognized three businesses that support the Guymon sports programs—Equity Bank, Seaboard and Advanced Water Solutions. At the end of the virtual awards reception, the Booster Club Coach of the Year Award was presented to coach Andy Brown.