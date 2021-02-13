Guymon, OK (73942)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 4F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.