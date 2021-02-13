Saturday afternoon, the senate voted to acquit Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. The senate vote was 57-43.
breaking
Senate votes to acquit former President Donald Trump
Latest News
- Senate votes to acquit former President Donald Trump
- Guymon High School swim team qualifies for State
- Dolan Sledge elected Texas County Commissioner for District 2
- Seaboard Foods donates $50,000 to Guymon schools
- Brit Mcquitty of Texhoma signs to WTAMU
- Thomas Mussman breaks school record at swim meet on Saturday
- Phil’s virtual prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
- Accident near Guymon injures 3 locals
Most Popular
Articles
- Accident near Guymon injures 3 locals
- Seaboard Foods donates $50,000 to Guymon schools
- Dolan Sledge elected Texas County Commissioner for District 2
- Thomas Mussman breaks school record at swim meet on Saturday
- Brit Mcquitty of Texhoma signs to WTAMU
- 2 dead after collision in Beaver County
- Jason Collier arrested for tampering with government document
- Sunset Lake restocked
- Fire between Texhoma and Goodwell blocks Highway 54
- Lankford and colleagues introduce bill to block Biden energy ban
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.