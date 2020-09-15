Guymon Police Department responded Tuesday night to a shooting that occurred at Sunset Villa apartments in Guymon. It is understood that while individuals were likely injured, there have been no fatalities. An investigation is currently underway. Further details are unclear at this time.
*UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon, the Guymon Police Department shared that one male subject with a gunshot wound was transported by a private vehicle to Memorial Hospital of Texas County. Three male shooting suspects fled the scene in a white pickup. If you have any information regarding the incident please call the Guymon Police Department at 580-338-6525.