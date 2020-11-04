It was confirmed last night that Oklahoma's seven electoral votes went to Donald J. Trump. 

As of 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, Donald J. Trump has 213 electoral votes, and Joe Biden has 238 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

The following states have yet to report their electoral votes:

  • Georgia: 48.3% Biden; 50.5% Trump
  • Michigan: 49.4% Biden; 49.1% Trump
  • Nevada: 49.2% Biden; 48.6% Trump
  • North Carolina: 48.7% Biden; 50.1% Trump
  • Pennsylvania: 44.8% Biden; 54.1% Trump
  • Wisconsin: 49.6% Biden; 48.9% Trump

Recommended for you