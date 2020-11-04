It was confirmed last night that Oklahoma's seven electoral votes went to Donald J. Trump.
As of 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, Donald J. Trump has 213 electoral votes, and Joe Biden has 238 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.
The following states have yet to report their electoral votes:
- Georgia: 48.3% Biden; 50.5% Trump
- Michigan: 49.4% Biden; 49.1% Trump
- Nevada: 49.2% Biden; 48.6% Trump
- North Carolina: 48.7% Biden; 50.1% Trump
- Pennsylvania: 44.8% Biden; 54.1% Trump
- Wisconsin: 49.6% Biden; 48.9% Trump