Teen shot and killed in Beaver, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Bureau (OSBI) reports that a teenage boy was shot in Beaver, Okla. either late Monday night (July 13) or early Tuesday morning (July 14).
Officers responded to the 300 block of Avenue N. in Beaver after reports of a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Tuesday afternoon (July 14), the OSBI was called to assist the Beaver Police Department with the investigation, which is currently ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the shooting should call: 800-522-8017 or email: tips@osbi.ok.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.