State Department of Education releases framework for reopening schools

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced the publication of its “Return to Learn” framework for schools across the state. This plan includes adjustments and contingencies for districts to consider to minimize COVID-19 related disruptions. The framework is divided into four categories—school operations, academics and growth, whole child and family supports, and school personnel. Each category includes a list of actions and considerations designed to help schools provide the best educational opportunities amid challenges that may arise from COVID-19.
