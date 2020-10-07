A social security scam that has been through Texas County in the past is now making rounds once again.
Texas County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook screenshots of a voice-to-text voicemail message that was left by a local phone number.
The scammers claimed there had been suspicious and fraudulent activities committed, and that the social security number had been suspended.
The Social Security Administration has stated that while their office may call, they will never suspend a social security number, or ask for money via wire, cash or gift cards.
If you receive a suspicious call, you can report the activity to oig.ssa.gov.