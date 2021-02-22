Personal injury collision occurred 2/19/21 at approximately 1315 hours on US 56 and mile 3, approximately 4 of miles west of Elkhart, KS in Texas County, OK.
Vehicle 1: 2015 Nissan Versa driven by Jeramyah Spurlock (SIC) male, age 18, of Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico. Transported by Morton County EMS to Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, KS, will be transferred by Med-Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Admitted in stable condition with leg and arm injuries on the left side.
Vehicle 2: 2005 Peterbilt driven by Clayton Parks (SIC) male, age 60, of Manter, KS. Not injured.
What Happened: Vehicle-1 was westbound on US-56, while Vehicle-2 was eastbound on US-56. Vehicle-1 crossed left of center for an unknown reason sideswiping Vehicle-2. After Vehicle-1 struck Vehicle-2; Vehicle-1 departed the roadway to the right rolling one and a quarter times coming to rest on the passenger side.Vehicle-2 departed the roadway to the left and came to a complete stop after the collision. The driver of Vehicle-1 was pinned for approximately 30 minutes until Morton County Fire Department could extricate the driver using the Hurst tools.
Condition of Driver Vehicle 1: Apparently Normal
Condition of Driver Vehicle 2: Apparently Normal
Cause of Collision: Left of Center
Seatbelts: Equipped - In Use by all
Weather: Clear
Roadway: 2 Lane/Dry/Asphalt
Ejected: N/A
Pinned: See Narrative
DOT: Vehicle 1 - None
Vehicle 2 -3232491
Investigated by Trooper Joa'n Alvarez #210 of the Cimarron County detachment of Troop I.
Assisted by Trooper Grant Arnold #325, Trooper Boyd Perry #935, Morton County Sheriff's Office, Morton County Fire Department, Morton County EMS, Medi-Flight.
“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”
Authority: Trooper Joa'n Alvarez #210
OHP Northwest Region Communications Center– Enid CO Fryrear