The Guymon Daily Herald has obtained information from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) in regards to the inappropriate behavior of a Guymon Public Schools employee. OSBI's Public Information Officer, Brooke Arbeitman, shared that the employee is facing multiple allegations, including providing alcohol to minors. The allegations date back to 2012.
Arbeitman also confirmed that the employee in question is not a teacher, coach or administrator.
OSBI was brought onto the case Friday, September 18, and no arrests have yet been made.