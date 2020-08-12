On Monday afternoon, August 10, Liberal police officers in Liberal, Kan., arrested a driver on Pancake Boulevard for multiple drug-related offenses. The man was admitted to the Seward County Jail on charges of distribution of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and an Ohio arrest warrant.
