On Sunday, September 20, the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church Youth Group competed in a scavenger hunt to collect food donations for Loaves and Fishes, Guymon's food bank. The youth and parents collected several shopping carts full of food, as well as some monetary donations, from community members.
Along with the scavenger hunt, the group and their church congregation participate in other service projects throughout the month of September and the rest of the year.
