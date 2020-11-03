Today is the last day to vote in the 2020 general election. If you didn't cast an early vote, make sure to visit the polls today by 7 p.m.! Listed below are some tips about how to find your polling location, acceptable forms of voter identity, election laws and more:
-Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
- To find your polling place, verify your registration information or view a sample ballot, access the Online Voter Tool here. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.
- There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot.
- Voters who have moved since the last election but have not transferred their voter registration to their new address may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.
- Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box. It is also unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place or to disclose how you voted while within the election enclosure. Any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities.
For additional election-related information, visit: elections.ok.gov.