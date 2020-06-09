Due to the high winds, the City of Guymon has experienced power outages that have affected the city’s ability to pump water into the water tanks, thus into the City of Guymon. We have essentially lost the power to operate 10 of the 18 wells which supply Guymon. The City is going to require you to not water your yard, wash your cars or your clothing or use any water except for cooking and basic hygene. If you have any question please call City Hall at (580) 338.3396. As soon as you can use water on a normal basis, a message will be released.
Water well outages: A message from City Manager Joe Don Dunham
