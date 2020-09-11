Oklahoma Panhandle State rodeo team member Beau Peterson is one of four final contestants to compete in a celebrity breakaway roping match up. If she if she is voted as the "Fan Favorite," Peterson will head off against a 19-time world champion breakaway roper for a chance to win $5,000 in the Oklahoma's Richest roping event.
Peterson commented, "Voting has been so close, and I need all the help I can get!" To vote and help her advance to the next round of the contest, click here.
To read more about Peterson and the Oklahoma's Richest, see the Saturday, September 12 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald.