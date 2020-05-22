May 22, 6:05 p.m. - According to The Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 851 total confirmed cases in Texas County as of Friday, May 22. Of those confirmed cases, there have been 444 recoveries and five deaths.
*UPDATED* At 2:02 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, Texas County Emergency Management released a statement confirming four additional positives to Friday's total in Texas County. This brings the total to 855, with 444 recoveries and 5 deaths. "Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting Texas County at 851 cases..." said the statement from Emergency Management. "Not all agencies report data in the same 24-hour period, and officials recognize the occasional variance of numbers in reporting."