On Monday, Nov. 23, the Texas County Board of Commissioners declared an extreme fire danger in Texas County and instated a burn ban to last no longer than 14 days. The ban may be lifted at any time during the 14-day period, and subsequent resolutions may be passed after the 14-day period.
