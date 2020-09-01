Tuesday, September 1, the City of Guymon shared that there had been 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19in Texas County. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), there have been 1,160 total confirmed cases, seven deaths and 1,088 recovered in Texas County. As of September 1, the OSDH reports 65 active cases in the county.
The OSDH reminds citizens that the data reported are preliminary and subject to change, and only cases confirmed through polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests are reflected in the numbers.