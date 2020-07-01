Texas County school districts receive federal grants

On Wednesday, Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister awarded a total of $16 million in incentive grants to 150 school districts across the state. These funds are intended to help students recover successfully from the impacts of COVID-19 on their learning.
The competitive grants consisted of $8 million from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) set-aside in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Both of these sources are components of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
A total of 360 school districts applied for the grants, and three Texas County school districts were included among the 150 recipients. Guymon Public School District received $290,000, Goodwell Public School District received $50,000 and Yarbrough Public School District received $25,270.
These districts will be able to spend the spend the grant funds in five priority areas in which students were impacted by COVID-19: expanding connectivity for students, purchasing a content management system (CMS) or learning management system (LMS), providing mental health supports for students, compensatory services to at-risk students, and training in the science of reading for teachers of pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.