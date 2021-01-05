Local health departments in Oklahoma, including the Texas County Health Department, are making COVID-19 vaccination a top priority to protect community health. Below is a list of upcoming local vaccination events:
Located at the Texas County Fairgrounds, 5th & Sunset Drive:
- Wednesday, January 6 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 13 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 20 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 27 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Located at Texas County Health Department:
- Monday, January 18 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
As of now, these events are only open to residents aged 65 and older. Future announcements about who will be eligible at the vaccination events will be released each week.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here or call 211.