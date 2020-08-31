The Texas County Fair Board is planning to repaint the fairgrounds this month, and it needs the community's help.
Texas County Fair Board member Arleen James is seeking two volunteers to travel with her to Woodward, Okla., on Thursday, September 3, to pick up containers of paint (must be able to lift 60-70 pound containers).
More volunteers are needed on Saturday, September 12, at the Texas County Fairgrounds to begin the repainting project. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., with painting to begin after; lunch will also be provided. Please sign up to volunteer no later than Thursday, September 10.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Arleen James by phone: (580) 338-7300 or by email: Arleen.james@okstate.edu.