On Friday, August 28, Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley released a letter to the citizens of Texas County stating that public visitation and nonessential personnel, including religious groups and community volunteers, are hereby suspended in the detention center until further notice. This decision was made due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county since August 15 and the multiple confirmed cases among courthouse personnel.
"I believe it is in the best interest of our inmates and staff..." Boley said in the release. "These decisions are necessary proactive measures to prevent the possible introduction and spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility."
In addition, the sheriff is also suspending the processing of handgun licensing applications which require fingerprinting along with all other fingerprinting services.
Sheriff Boley plans to re-assess his decision on September 8, 2020.