Texas County COVID-19 update

Over the past week, there have been approximately 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported eight new cases on Thursday, September 3; 24 new cases on Friday, September 4; 16 new cases on Tuesday, September 8; and 27 new cases on Wednesday, September 9.
On Tuesday, September 8, the Texas County Health Department reported 1,252 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, 1,137 recovered and 108 active cases. This is the most recent update from the health department as of Wednesday, September 9.