Due to severalemployees testing positive for COVID-19, the Texas County Courthouse will be closed to the public until further notice. If anyone needs to visit one of the offices, please call ahead and make an appointment. Additionally, there is a drop box at the south door in which to leave documents and payments.
For assistance, please call the appropriate office:
- County Assessor: 338-3060
- County Clerk: 338-3141
- County Court Clerk: 338-3003
- County Treasurer: 338-7050
- District Attorney: 338-3388
- County Election Board: 338-7644