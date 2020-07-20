Texas County burn ban cancelled

On Monday (July 20), the Texas County Board of Commissioners proclaimed that extreme fire danger no longer exists in Texas County.
Conditions will continue to be monitored, and if the need arises, the burn ban will be reinstated.
