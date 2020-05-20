Only 8 new positives on Wednesday afternoon brought the county total to 792. Of those, 391 are recovered according to Texas County Emergency Management. There have been 4 deaths.
Latest News
- 50 years ago today: OPSU chooses their new cheerleaders
- Slow day for cases in Texas County Wednesday
- Texas County Remains Oklahoma's "Hot Spot" with 32 New Positive Cases
- The Similarities of the Spanish Flu to COVID-19
- Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home
- OJA Board Reduces Estimated Need for Juvenile Detention Services
- 65 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday; 606 total cases
- Community Outbreak Support Team and Seaboard Foods Work Together to Contain COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Guymon mayor proclaims state of emergency for the city
- Community Outbreak Support Team and Seaboard Foods Work Together to Contain COVID-19
- OK State Department of Health reports 541 cases in Texas County as of May 14th
- 65 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday; 606 total cases
- 50 years ago today: OPSU chooses their new cheerleaders
- Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home
- Texas County Remains Oklahoma's "Hot Spot" with 32 New Positive Cases
- The Similarities of the Spanish Flu to COVID-19
- OJA Board Reduces Estimated Need for Juvenile Detention Services
- Slow day for cases in Texas County Wednesday