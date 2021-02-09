Recently, Seaboard Foods donated $50,000 to Guymon Public Schools to be used for a new digital sports scoreboard, which will be student-operated to provide hands-on experience in digital media.
Seaboard Foods donates $50,000 to Guymon schools
