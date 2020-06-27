Beginning Monday, June 29, Memorial Hospital of Texas County (MHTC) will allow all inpatients and outpatients to have one visitor under set guidelines following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). All visitors must undergo screening for possible COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility.
To be allowed in the hospital visitors must have a temperature below 100 degrees; will be questioned on symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath and sore throat); and will be questioned about exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.
Visitors who do not meet the screening requirements or who are under self-quarantine advice will not be allowed into the facility.
Inpatients are only allowed one visitor per day, and the visitor must be the same person throughout the hospital stay. Once visitors are inside the hospital, they will not be allowed to leave and re-enter in the same day.
All visitors must be age 18 or older, must wear a mask inside the hospital at all times and may not enter other rooms or areas of the facility.
The hospital recommends all visitors to wash their hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer before and after visiting. MHTC continues to follow recommendations from the CDC to protect staff, patients and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.