Texas County residents will visit the polls this August to vote in the Texas County Commissioner District 2 Runoff Election. According to the Texas County Election Board, this is the first time the county is seeing a commissioner runoff election in over 20 years. Since no candidate received over 50 percent of the vote in the June 30 primary election, voters will have a chance to choose between the top two candidates, Ty Cobb and Richard Bryan, in the runoff.
Candidate Ty Cobb was born and raised in Texas County. At 22 years old, Cobb believes he “… has a fresh perspective” that sets him apart from his opposing candidate. He explained, “I don’t look at my age necessarily, I look at my energy and ambition. I want to learn… I’m a decisive type of person, I bring a lot of energy and I want to bring accountability, integrity and honesty to the office.” Cobb’s biggest concern in the county, he said, is “mismanagement.” He continued, “A lot of taxpayers are letting me know their voices aren’t being heard.” When asked what changes he plans to bring to the office if elected, Cobb said, “Planning, budgeting and saving. There’s no accountability or honesty going on right now. I want to let people do their jobs. I feel that we have some of the best people working in district 2, and I want their talents exemplified. [I want to] trust the people underneath me and let people do what they’re assigned to do. There are a lot of great people in Texas County, and I want to let that be shown.” He also believes this policy should be applied to the local hospital, which has faced several obstacles. “Recently there was a new CEO hired, and she seems to be an intelligent woman,” Cobb commented about Memorial Hospital of Texas County [MHTC]. “She wants to do what’s best for the hospital… and I don’t feel she is being given a fair shake. She wants to push us toward being a better and more efficient hospital, from what I’ve seen. I’m not a CEO of a hospital, I don’t know how to run a hospital, but that’s where letting people do their jobs comes in.” Cobb calls the citizens of Texas County to action, saying, “I want to work for you. I need your vote on August 25 to bring change to the county.” Cobb can be contacted by calling: 580-651-4760 or by visiting his Facebook page: “Ty Cobb for County Commissioner.”
A third-generation resident of Texas County, Richard Bryan, the incumbent candidate, has held the Texas County Commissioner District 2 office since 2013. According to an interview with KKBS Radio Station, Bryan says he has accomplished things like major road construction and improvements and has helped overcome obstacles with the local hospital during his time in office. When asked why constituents should re-elect him, Bryan told KKBS, “I do have the experience, I have the education… I have a very good relationship with the commissioners and the officers here. I also have a good relationship with many commissioners across the state. I have a good relationship with [Senator Casey] Murdock… and [Kenton]. Patzkowsky who is currently the state [representative]. I have a good relationship with the State Auditor’s Office… and I have a great relationship with the [Association of County Commissioners Organization]…” Bryan has not yet agreed to an interview with the Guymon Daily Herald. Constituents who wish to contact Bryan can reach him by phone at: 580-338-6336.
The runoff election is scheduled for August 25, and the deadline to register for voting is July 31. According to Texas County Election Board Secretary Sierra Martinez, voters must be registered republicans since September 1, 2019, or earlier to be eligible to vote in this election. Don’t forget to register and visit the polls on August 25 to let your voices be heard!