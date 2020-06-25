On Thursday, Dunaway Manor/Heritage Community campus director Dan Stiles released the facilities’ plans for reopening public visitation, which will begin Monday, June 29, by appointment only.
The staff will be under strict sanitation guidelines, and cleaning/sanitizing procedures have been enhanced in the facilities. In order to monitor visitations and ensure proper health guidelines are followed, Dunaway Manor will limit the number of visitors allowed at one time and will enforce strict health guidelines for visitors. In addition, persons who do not meet screening criteria will not be allowed to enter.
In Dunaway Manor, visitation hours will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, visitation hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
Heritage Community Assisted Living visitation will be seven days a week from 9-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m.
Heritage Community Memory Care visitation will be Mondays and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.
Should any resident or staff member test positive for COVID-19 at any time in the future, Dunaway/Heritage will once again restrict all in-person visitation until further notice.
See Friday's paper for the full story.