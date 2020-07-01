Vote

The unofficial results of the June 30 election have been announced. 

The results are:

Corporation Commissioner:

Todd Hiett - 74.59% 

Harold Spralding - 25.41%

United States Senator (R):

Jim Inhofe - 74.06%

JJ Stitt - 15.3%

John Tompkins - 6.28%

Neil Mavis - 4.36%

United States Senator (D):

Abby Broyles - 60.46%

Sheila Bilyeu - 11.93%

R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr. - 10.95 %

Elysabeth Britt - 16.67%

State Question 802 Initiative Petition No. 419:

For the Proposal - Yes - 50.48%

Against the Proposal - No - 49.52%

District 61 State Representative:

Kenton Patzkowsky - 55.77%

Kenny Bob Tapp - 44.23%

County Commissioner District No. 2:

Richard Bryan - 43.37%

Ty Cobb - 31.27%

Mike Shannon - 25.35%

Goodwell Public Schools Independent School District No. 060 For Office No. 5:

James Collins - 57.43%

Kelli Johnson - 42.57%

Goodwell Public Schools Independent School District No. 060 For Office No. 4:

David Moore - 63.59%

Kelly Faltyn - 36.41%

Hardesty Public Schools Independent School District No. 15 Office No. 5:

Alberta Bert Brown - 51.92%

Virgil Gibson - 48.08%

