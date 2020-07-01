The unofficial results of the June 30 election have been announced.
The results are:
Corporation Commissioner:
Todd Hiett - 74.59%
Harold Spralding - 25.41%
United States Senator (R):
Jim Inhofe - 74.06%
JJ Stitt - 15.3%
John Tompkins - 6.28%
Neil Mavis - 4.36%
United States Senator (D):
Abby Broyles - 60.46%
Sheila Bilyeu - 11.93%
R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr. - 10.95 %
Elysabeth Britt - 16.67%
State Question 802 Initiative Petition No. 419:
For the Proposal - Yes - 50.48%
Against the Proposal - No - 49.52%
District 61 State Representative:
Kenton Patzkowsky - 55.77%
Kenny Bob Tapp - 44.23%
County Commissioner District No. 2:
Richard Bryan - 43.37%
Ty Cobb - 31.27%
Mike Shannon - 25.35%
Goodwell Public Schools Independent School District No. 060 For Office No. 5:
James Collins - 57.43%
Kelli Johnson - 42.57%
Goodwell Public Schools Independent School District No. 060 For Office No. 4:
David Moore - 63.59%
Kelly Faltyn - 36.41%
Hardesty Public Schools Independent School District No. 15 Office No. 5:
Alberta Bert Brown - 51.92%
Virgil Gibson - 48.08%