On Friday, August 28, Hooker High School Principal Brian Stalder announced that a Hooker High School student had come into contact with someone who had testsed positive for COVID-19. Those who were in close contact with the infected individual were notified and required to quarantine at home for 14 days.
While no other students or staff had come into close contact with the individual, the school advises students and their families to closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms are recognized, it is advised that they seek medical advice.
The school is continuing to work with the health department on further contact tracing and will notify parents if their child has been exposed.
With any further questions, please contact the Hooker Public Schools office at: 580-652-2516.