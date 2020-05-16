After a back order wait lasting five weeks, on Friday evening, May 15, 2020, Texas County Emergency Management received a fulfilled request of hand sanitizer from Oklahoma Emergency Management. Two 5 gallon buckets of hand sanitizer were delivered to the Dr. W.F. & Mada Dunaway Manor/Heritage Community. The sanitizer is an essential tool for protecting the nursing home residents and staff during this COVID-19 Community Outbreak. The hand sanitizer is 80% alcohol and is from the TX Whiskey distillery, or Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., in Fort Worth, Texas. This distillery provides directly to government officials, primarily the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and State Emergency Management officials, who are distributing to the areas with the most pressing need. Pictured from right are: Texas County Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson, Heritage Community Administrator Dan Stiles, and Texas County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Miranda Gilbert.
Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home
Latest News
- Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home
- OJA Board Reduces Estimated Need for Juvenile Detention Services
- 65 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday; 606 total cases
- Community Outbreak Support Team and Seaboard Foods Work Together to Contain COVID-19
- OK State Department of Health reports 541 cases in Texas County as of May 14th
- 50 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Wednesday
- Guymon mayor proclaims state of emergency for the city
- 20 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County
Most Popular
Articles
- Guymon mayor proclaims state of emergency for the city
- OK State Department of Health reports 541 cases in Texas County as of May 14th
- Community Outbreak Support Team and Seaboard Foods Work Together to Contain COVID-19
- Coast to coast for a cause
- 57 new cases Sunday; Guymon number 1 in state by zip code
- 65 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Friday; 606 total cases
- 50 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County Wednesday
- 20 new COVID-19 cases in Texas County
- FLASHBACK FRIDAY - 1977 Guymon Cheerleader
- Hand Sanitizer Delivered to Nursing Home