After a back order wait lasting five weeks, on Friday evening, May 15, 2020, Texas County Emergency Management received a fulfilled request of hand sanitizer from Oklahoma Emergency Management. Two 5 gallon buckets of hand sanitizer were delivered to the Dr. W.F. & Mada Dunaway Manor/Heritage Community. The sanitizer is an essential tool for protecting the nursing home residents and staff during this COVID-19 Community Outbreak. The hand sanitizer is 80% alcohol and is from the TX Whiskey distillery, or Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., in Fort Worth, Texas. This distillery provides directly to government officials, primarily the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and State Emergency Management officials, who are distributing to the areas with the most pressing need. Pictured from right are: Texas County Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson, Heritage Community Administrator Dan Stiles, and Texas County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Miranda Gilbert.

