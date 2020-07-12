A hail and thunder storm came through the county last night. Residents shared their surprise on Facebook with photos of the hail, like pictured above, which was taken by Anita Helms between Goodwell and Guymon.
Latest News
- Hail storm surprises Texas County Saturday night
- Voter registration deadline for commissioner runoff election is July 31
- Voters should apply early for absentee ballots
- 4 new coronavirus cases in Texas County
- 993 COVID-19 cases in Texas County
- Sports hero of the week: Audrey Marshall
- Texas County school districts receive federal grants
- June 30 primary election results
Most Popular
Articles
- 993 COVID-19 cases in Texas County
- 4 new coronavirus cases in Texas County
- Texas County school districts receive federal grants
- Sports hero of the week: Audrey Marshall
- June 30 primary election results
- Commercial vehicle incident on State Highway 136
- 2 of Stitt's key cabinet members on coronavirus resign
- Texas County Burn Ban extended
- COVID-19 Situation Update
- Fireworks prohibited this 4th of July
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19