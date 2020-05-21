Beginning Friday, Guymon Walmart will be providing COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open Friday in the Walmart parking lot located at 2600 N. Highway 64 in Guymon. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local recommendations on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, those with COVID-19 symptoms and those in high-risk groups without symptoms. Those interested in being tested should visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to determine testing eligibility and to make an appointment.
Details on the COVID-19 testing site:
- Beginning Friday, May 22, the site is open weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
- For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
- Those being tested will need to wear masks and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on site, the test site is not accepting walk-ins.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own noses while in their vehicles and while observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. Those being tested will then drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals
- Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested await results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.