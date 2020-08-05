On Wednesday, August 5, Guymon Public School shared photos of some students volunteering for Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.
Twice a month, the students from Guymon Public Schools Alternative Education Program unload food trucks at Loaves and Fishes. This week, the students from the Alternative Education Program were not able to unload the truck, but the Guymon Public Schools drum line stepped up and made it happen.
"Thank you so much to this dedicated group of workers and students," Guymon Public School wrote in a Facebook post. "Guymon Public Schools is fortunate to have such hard-working, generous, and community-oriented students and staff members."