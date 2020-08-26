Starting Tuesday, September 8, Guymon Junior High and High School will move to an "A/B schedule," in which students will alternate between in-person and remote learning.
Students with last names beginning with letters A-L will participate in in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday and in remote learning on Thursday and Friday.
Students with last names beginning with letters M-Z will participate in remote learning on Monday and Tuesday and in in-person learning on Thursday and Friday.
All students will participate in remote learning on Wednesday.
Transportation and meals will still be provided.