On Friday, July 31, Sally Hawkins, President of the Guymon Public Schools Board of Education, released a letter to parents and community members requesting their input on mask requirements within the school district.
On Thursday, July 23, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted against mandating masks and face coverings in all schools across the state, instead providing recommendations and leaving the decision to each district.
The Return to Learn plan for the Guymon School District recommends masks, but the Guymon Board of Education has not yet decided whether they will be mandatory upon returning to school. Board members plan to revisit the topic of mask-wearing and other safety precautions in a special meeting scheduled for Friday, July 31.
Hawkins invites parents in the community to give their input prior to the meeting. The five-question survey about returning to school must be completed by Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. To participate, click here.