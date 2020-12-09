Guymon Rotarians delivered dictionaries to 3rd graders in Guymon today, Dec. 9. They will continue delivering until every 3rd grader in public schools in Texas County has a dictionary. Literacy is one of the programs that the Guymon Rotary Club supports.
