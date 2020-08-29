On Friday, August 28, Guymon Public Schools announced they would begin sharing current data regarding students and staff members affected by COVID-19.

As of August 28, the Guymon Public Schools data of persons in quarantine due to COVID-19 are as follows:

  • Guymon High School (810 total students, 96 total staff): 19 students and 3 staff with positive tests; 250 students and 3 staff with close contact.
  • Guymon Junior High (415 total students, 53 total staff): 2 students and 2 staff with positive tests; 36 students and 2 staff with close contact.
  • North Park Elementary (429 total students, 44 total staff): 4 students and 2 staff with positive tests; 16 students and 2 staff with close contact.
  • Academy Elementary (486 total students, 64 total staff): 2 students and 0 staff with positive tests; 19 students and 1 staff with close contact.
  • Homer Long Elementary (81 total students, 17 total staff): 0 students and 0 staff with positive tests; 3 students and 0 staff with close contact.
  • Northeast Elementary (126 total students, 15 total staff): 0 students and 0 staff with positive tests; 4 students and 0 staff with close contact.
  • Prairie Elementary (464 total students, 50 total staff): 2 students and 1 staff with positive tests; 20 students and 0 staff with close contact.
  • Carrier Elementary (175 total students, 16 total staff): 0 students and 0 staff with positive tests; 1 student and 0 staff with close contact.
  • TOTAL (2,986 total students, 355 total staff): 29 students and 8 staff with positive tests; 349 students and 8 staff with close contact.

The Texas County Health Department determines and mandates those who are placed on quarantine and the length of time each person spends in quarantine.

