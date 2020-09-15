In partnership with Bank of the Panhandle, Guymon Public Schools announced Laura Pickens, a third grade teacher at Academy Elementary, was selected as the September Teacher of the Month. Ms. Pickens was nominated by Melissa Watson, Principal of Academy Elementary, and recognized last night at the Guymon Public Schools Board of Education meeting. Ms. Pickens was presented with a plaque of recognition by Bank of the Panhandle Operations Supervisor Heather Bledsoe.
