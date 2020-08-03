At approximately 5:14 p.m. on Friday, July 31, a vehicular collision occurred in Beaver County two miles east of Turpin, Okla. The crash resulted in one fatality.
Emmanuel Alvaraz Alonzo of Guymon was driving a 2007 Nissan Quest when he collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronald Henry Balzer of Broken Bow, Okla.
Alonso was ejected approximately 155 feet from the site of the collision while Balzer was pinned in his vehicle for 25 minutes before being extracted by Balko Fire Department.
Alonzo was pronounced dead at the scene, and Balzer was transported to Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas as well as his passenger, Hijuana J Balzer. They were both later transferred to Northwestern Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas. Both were admitted in stable condition.