On the afternoon of August 22, the Guymon Police Department was dispatched to NW 13th Street in Guymon, where a driver had struck and killed 30-year-old Carmelo Jauregui outside a residence. The driver of the vehicle was 27-year-old Cuauhtemoc Valenzuela of Guymon.
After questioning following the accident, Valenzuela was released while further investigation commenced.
On Tuesday, September 1, the Guymon Police Department arrested Valenzuela for murder in the second degree and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
